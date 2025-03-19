AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,790.40. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $178,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,449.60. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. Equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

