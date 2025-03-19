Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Position Trimmed by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,150 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 421.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Melius Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

