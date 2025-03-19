Amundi Acquires 24,038 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Amundi grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 32.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

