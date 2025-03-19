Amundi Acquires 29,072 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,072 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 375.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of WWW opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

