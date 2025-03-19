Amundi Acquires 29,543 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Amundi lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 126,306 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO Darrell W. Crate acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,835.89. This represents a 6.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.