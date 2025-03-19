Amundi Acquires 36,968 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Amundi increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 188.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,968 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,887,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 285,564 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,936,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CPRX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

