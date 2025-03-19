Amundi Acquires 72,599 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 185.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 53.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 217,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,057.48. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,164 shares of company stock valued at $711,422. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Several analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

