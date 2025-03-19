Amundi Acquires 9,671 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Amundi increased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 184.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,223,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,284,000 after buying an additional 385,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AZZ by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $61,139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in AZZ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ stock opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $403.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZZ. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

