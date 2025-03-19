Amundi Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Amundi bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,854,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

PSCI stock opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.