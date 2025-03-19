Amundi Boosts Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 186.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,119 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFBC opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFBC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

