Amundi Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Amundi lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 464.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

