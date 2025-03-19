Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Amundi grew its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 639,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,319,000 after acquiring an additional 263,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $17,517,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Price Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.56. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $134.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.34.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.