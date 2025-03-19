Amundi Buys 45,002 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 185.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,002 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Banc of California by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 4.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Banc of California by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Banc of California Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BANC opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

