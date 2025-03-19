Amundi Buys 45,085 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Amundi grew its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 196.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35,936.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFS shares. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

