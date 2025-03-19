Amundi Buys Shares of 21,266 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Polaris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 10.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Stock Down 3.3 %
PII opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $100.91.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on PII shares. KeyCorp downgraded Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Polaris
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.