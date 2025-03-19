Amundi Buys Shares of 21,266 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Polaris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 10.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 3.3 %

PII opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PII shares. KeyCorp downgraded Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.