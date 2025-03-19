Amundi Buys Shares of 52,911 American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1,083.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 8,670.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

AMSC opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $751.32 million, a PE ratio of 272.04 and a beta of 2.45.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

