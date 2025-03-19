Amundi Cuts Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Amundi lowered its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,236 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.14% of Ecovyst worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE ECVT opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $783.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

