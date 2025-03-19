Amundi Decreases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Amundi reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

