Amundi Grows Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Amundi lifted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 198.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,469,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 4,626.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 376,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 153,612 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,199,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,067,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

