Amundi Grows Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 206.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HNI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HNI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE:HNI opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,260.60. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.