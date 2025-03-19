Amundi Grows Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Amundi raised its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 224,935.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after buying an additional 2,055,913 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 66.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 446,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 178,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 102.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 140,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,388,000 after purchasing an additional 109,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $152,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,661.83. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,955.12. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,499 shares of company stock valued at $512,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

