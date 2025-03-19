Amundi Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Amundi raised its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 185.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,782,000 after buying an additional 110,010 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $6,637,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This trade represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.61.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

