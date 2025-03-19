Amundi Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Amundi grew its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the third quarter worth $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.98 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

