Amundi Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 105.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.