Amundi Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Amundi grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.08% of Inter & Co, Inc. worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 6,054.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 3.7 %

INTR opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

