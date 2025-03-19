Amundi Has $1.44 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,930,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,310,000 after buying an additional 3,268,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 94,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 132.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.