Amundi Has $1.45 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Amundi lowered its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308,787 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Five9 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Five9 by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Five9 by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,383. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $985,446. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

