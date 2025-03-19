Amundi Has $1.46 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Amundi grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 173.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,964 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,293,000 after buying an additional 268,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 226,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,394,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.