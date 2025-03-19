Amundi Has $1 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Amundi boosted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 186.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Century Communities by 1,477.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Century Communities by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Century Communities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 435,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $108.42.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

