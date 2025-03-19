Amundi Increases Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Amundi grew its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 177.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $86.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCI Industries

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.