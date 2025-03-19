Amundi Increases Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Amundi raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 186.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.50. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.