Amundi Increases Stock Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,160,000 after acquiring an additional 171,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elme Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Price Performance

ELME opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.54 and a beta of 0.86. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -514.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

