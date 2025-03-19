Amundi Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Amundi acquired a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ARM by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARM. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $85.61 and a one year high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 157.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

