Amundi Purchases 114,402 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Amundi grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 184.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,402 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,395,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

