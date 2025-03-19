Amundi Purchases 12,009 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Amundi boosted its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 171.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

SLVM opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $1,392,512.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,526.32. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLVM. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

