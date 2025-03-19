Amundi Purchases 31,342 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Amundi grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 184.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.05% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPBI. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 234,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,187,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

PPBI opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Report on PPBI

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.