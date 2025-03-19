Amundi Purchases 9,464 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Amundi raised its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,762,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,374,000 after buying an additional 519,406 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $10,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 324.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 307,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,868,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 362.8% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 98,574 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,266,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at $859,397.12. The trade was a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $520,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,091.25. This trade represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $3,823,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

