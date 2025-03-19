Amundi Purchases New Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,977,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

CURB opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.18. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.