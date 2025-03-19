Amundi Purchases Shares of 34,000 Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 80.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,526,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Criteo by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $73,265.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,090.88. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,267,255.24. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,213. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

