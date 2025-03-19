Amundi Raises Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 186.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,192 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 109,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 120,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 70.25%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

