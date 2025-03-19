Amundi Raises Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 189.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 40.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF stock opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. Analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $610,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,421.84. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350 over the last three months. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

