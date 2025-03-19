Amundi Raises Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Amundi grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.12. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBGS

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.