Amundi Sells 21,697 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,697 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Avnet by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

