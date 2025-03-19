Amundi Sells 231,750 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,750 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after buying an additional 981,517 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 58,993 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

SIRI opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

