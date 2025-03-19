Amundi Sells 247 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Amundi lessened its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 947,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after buying an additional 163,374 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,063,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,461. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

