Amundi Takes Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Amundi purchased a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after acquiring an additional 164,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Rambus by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,743,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,500,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

