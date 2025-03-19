Amundi Trims Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,891 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in BBB Foods by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BBB Foods by 23.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 490,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in BBB Foods by 196.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 145,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in BBB Foods by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBBB opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $35.22.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

