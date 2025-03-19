Amundi Trims Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Amundi decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 142,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 128,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RNR opened at $240.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $208.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.46.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.90.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

