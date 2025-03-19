Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,608 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 139.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 176,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 65.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 72.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 196,122 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 73,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 56,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $95,855.04. The trade was a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

