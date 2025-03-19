Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 81.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.77.

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $10,382,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,292.26. This represents a 34.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,391.52. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,990 shares of company stock worth $50,242,702.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.82. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

